Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.