DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,155 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

