Toroso Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal stock opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.