Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $41.23

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.23, but opened at $40.10. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 188 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $584.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.