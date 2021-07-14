OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 10,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 569,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

