Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 96.1% in June

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PEGRY traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 3,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Shares of Pennon Group are set to reverse split on Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

