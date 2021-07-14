AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,552,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 301,312 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $283,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $1,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after buying an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $6.65 on Wednesday, reaching $196.23. 41,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

