iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $875,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.03. 15,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,859. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.02.

