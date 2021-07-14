Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 89 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,021,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $209.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,005. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

