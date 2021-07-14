Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.60.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,830. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

