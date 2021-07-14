Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,848. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

