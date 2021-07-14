Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,903,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,721,000 after buying an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after buying an additional 99,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 408,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

