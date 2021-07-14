25,850 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,643 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

