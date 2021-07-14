Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $684,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.50. 3,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,028. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.