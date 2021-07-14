Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,383 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,749,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,227,000 after buying an additional 60,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $162,762,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,895,000 after buying an additional 116,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.06.

Shares of AEM opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

