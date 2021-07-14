944 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after buying an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after buying an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after buying an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

