Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 42,050 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of 80.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.49%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

