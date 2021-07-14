Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $11.87 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWETU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,992. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

