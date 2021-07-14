Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.42. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRIX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $179,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $478,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

