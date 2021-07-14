John Noel Strickland Sells 60,000 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) COO John Noel Strickland sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $606,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VTNR stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. 61,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.67.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

