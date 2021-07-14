PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care makes up about 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. 4,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,781. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.88.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

