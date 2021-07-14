Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $518,950.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total transaction of $521,200.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,006,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after buying an additional 459,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

