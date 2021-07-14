Andrew Law Acquires 64,778 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law purchased 64,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).

Shares of LON NTQ remained flat at $GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday. 72,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.42. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

About Enteq Upstream

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

