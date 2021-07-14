Andrew Law Acquires 64,778 Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider Andrew Law purchased 64,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £11,012.26 ($14,387.59).
Shares of LON NTQ remained flat at $GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday. 72,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.42. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Enteq Upstream Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).
About Enteq Upstream
