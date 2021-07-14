Royal Bank of Canada Has $207.52 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,380,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,684 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $207,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.