Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,364 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.95% of Ameriprise Financial worth $255,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.10.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMP opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.26 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

