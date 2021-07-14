Css LLC Il Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,099 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $2,964,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

