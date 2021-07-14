Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 16,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,602. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

