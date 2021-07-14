Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NYSE:FWRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NYSE:FWRD) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $841,145.80.

Shares of NYSE FWRD traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.73. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,553. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.