APY.Finance Tops One Day Volume of $722,097.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $14.34 million and approximately $722,097.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00117363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.30 or 0.00152997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32,824.05 or 0.99839961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00948015 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,707,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

