PRIZM Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, PRIZM has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a total market cap of $24.74 million and approximately $701,621.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,798,655,246 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.