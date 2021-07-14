Css LLC Il Increases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 54.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 243,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 963,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 47.9% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 97.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter.

CEF opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

