Css LLC Il Purchases New Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,969,000.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

GTPBU stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTPBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.