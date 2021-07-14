10,286 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,210,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,553,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.13.

