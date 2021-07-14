Veritable L.P. Has $3.26 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

