SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $77.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.