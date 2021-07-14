Veritable L.P. Acquires 50,437 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 274.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $67.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $71.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.831 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

