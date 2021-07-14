Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) Major Shareholder Sells $801,556.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NYSE:GBIO) major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 31,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $801,556.80. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE GBIO traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,938. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

