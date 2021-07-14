F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth $42,468,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,265,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 90,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,650. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.44%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

