Short Interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Decreases By 100.0%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 41,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYCB stock remained flat at $$11.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.59. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

