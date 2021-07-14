PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith Sells 16,134 Shares

PetIQ, Inc. (NYSE:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $638,422.38.

Shares of PETQ stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,333. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

