Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,387. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 14.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth about $824,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.