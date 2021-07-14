FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Acquires $674,000.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $2,467,900.00.

Shares of FST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 2,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FST. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth $208,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

