Analysts Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Target Price at $37.33

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $819.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

