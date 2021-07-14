Associates L.P. Ta Sells 40,461 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Associates L.P. Ta sold 40,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,181,657.12.

Associates L.P. Ta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Associates L.P. Ta sold 17,990 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $939,078.00.

ZI opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

