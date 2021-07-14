Zacks: Analysts Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,911,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,866,000 after buying an additional 109,752 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after purchasing an additional 495,638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,206,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,875,000 after acquiring an additional 152,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

