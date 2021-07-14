Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $177,679.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00042676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00117196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00153218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,768.06 or 0.99700830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.79 or 0.00951691 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

