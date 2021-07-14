Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

