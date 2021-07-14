ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ASML by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,753,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ASML by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after purchasing an additional 126,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $706.42 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.60.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

