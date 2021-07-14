Menard Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Menard Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.