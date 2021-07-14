Veritable L.P. Sells 21,014 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 361,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,706,000 after buying an additional 251,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.73. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

